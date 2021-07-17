Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Director Acquires $97,050.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00.

SUP stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.16 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth $428,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 415.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 64,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

