Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 610,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 385,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SUP stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $9.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.16 million.

In other news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 15,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,984 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 604,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

