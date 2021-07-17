Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Swisscom from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.47. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

