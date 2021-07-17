SYNC Network (SYNC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $55,192.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00370960 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.97 or 0.01554358 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 151,837,473 coins and its circulating supply is 119,665,510 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.