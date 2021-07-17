Syntropy (NOIA) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $82.32 million and approximately $254,124.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.92 or 0.00803210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,013,271 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

