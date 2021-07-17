Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 147,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sypris Solutions were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 52.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Shares of SYPR opened at $3.17 on Friday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 million, a PE ratio of 317.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,005,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,190,085.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $98,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.