Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 73.4% in June

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the June 15th total of 50,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

In other Taitron Components news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $28,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taitron Components by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Taitron Components during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taitron Components by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.