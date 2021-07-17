Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.9% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $428,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.74. 12,110,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,354,041. The stock has a market cap of $600.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

