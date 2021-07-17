Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313,545 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59,954 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Tapestry worth $95,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Tapestry by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,995 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. 3,101,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

