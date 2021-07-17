Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:TARO opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.94. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.33.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.