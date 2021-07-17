TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Holdings Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

