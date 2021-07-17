TD Securities Trims WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Target Price to C$10.50

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WLYYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of WLYYF stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

