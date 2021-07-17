Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

TGP stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after buying an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 430,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

