Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,108.00

Shares of Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,108 ($14.48) and last traded at GBX 1,108 ($14.48), with a volume of 84539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,142 ($14.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,193.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £852.01 million and a PE ratio of 25.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

