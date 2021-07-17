Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

TLSNY stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

