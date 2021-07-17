Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tempest Therapeutics were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPST. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 362,487 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPST shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

TPST opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.43. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

