Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 37,500 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,455 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $260,459.25.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $594,027.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00.

TENB stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tenable by 2.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 53.6% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.