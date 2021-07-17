Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 796,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

