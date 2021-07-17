Terex (NYSE:TEX) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.18.

NYSE:TEX opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.69. Terex has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Terex by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Terex by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

