Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.38. Terumo has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $44.76.
Terumo Company Profile
