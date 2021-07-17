Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.38. Terumo has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $44.76.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.