Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 75.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

TXN opened at $186.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.03.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

