TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$133.50

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$133.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$110.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

TSE:TFII opened at C$122.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a one year low of C$53.08 and a one year high of C$126.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 32.11.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.56, for a total value of C$1,718,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$477,158,896.64. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 over the last ninety days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.