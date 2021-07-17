The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of The AES by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,586,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The AES by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The AES by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 372,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,246,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.36 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

