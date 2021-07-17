The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Insider Anna Fraser Sells 17,883 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66.

Shares of The Buckle stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,008. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth $130,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

