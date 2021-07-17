The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.29.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,465,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,299. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

