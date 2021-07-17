The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLWPF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20. The Flowr has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
About The Flowr
Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.