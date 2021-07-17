The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLWPF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20. The Flowr has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

About The Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

