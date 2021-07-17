The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €40.70 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of BOSS opened at €49.87 ($58.67) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €50.08 ($58.92). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €46.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

