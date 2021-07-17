The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $321.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

