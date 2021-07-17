The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $7,399,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,308 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

