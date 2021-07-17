The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Macerich in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of MAC opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

