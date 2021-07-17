The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Up 127.8% in June

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MXF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 28,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,568. The Mexico Fund has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.