The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,415 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,768,000 after buying an additional 512,663 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after buying an additional 1,736,918 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,599,000 after buying an additional 3,220,230 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 51.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,049,000 after buying an additional 1,667,078 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,894,000 after buying an additional 1,495,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.