The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given a $189.50 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.52.

NYSE PNC opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.00. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

