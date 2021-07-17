The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.8698 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

The Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. The Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

