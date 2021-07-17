The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share.

PGR opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 40,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $4,024,120.26. Insiders have sold a total of 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

