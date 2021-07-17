The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.44. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, decreased their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

