The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,587,650.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

