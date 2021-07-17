TheStreet Lowers STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAA stock opened at $129.48 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.20.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,214.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $1,116,615.42. Insiders sold a total of 522,357 shares of company stock worth $73,287,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after buying an additional 1,823,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 80,083 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,673,000 after acquiring an additional 123,168 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.