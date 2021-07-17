Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 30.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 48.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,317,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of THO opened at $106.08 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.06.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

