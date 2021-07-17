Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $847,350.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,997,300. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.