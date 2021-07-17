Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.30% of SiTime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 160.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

SiTime stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -234.58 and a beta of 0.56. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,268 shares of company stock worth $7,192,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

