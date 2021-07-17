thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TKAMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

