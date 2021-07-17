TIG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 124,175 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 124,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $147,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,128,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $6,867,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,724,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $151,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCIIU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

