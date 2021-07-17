TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 173,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALUS opened at $9.50 on Friday. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $341.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

