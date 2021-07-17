TIG Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of FG New America Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FGNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE:FGNA opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

