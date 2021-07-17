TIG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Shares of PRSRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

