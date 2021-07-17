TIG Advisors LLC Takes $859,000 Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 86,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIQ. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $4,464,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,984,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,892,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $9.90 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

