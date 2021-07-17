TIG Advisors LLC Trims Stake in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 2,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERESU opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

