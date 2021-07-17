TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMST shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Raketich sold 30,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $319,772.66. Insiders sold a total of 44,221 shares of company stock valued at $518,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TMST stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.