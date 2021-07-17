TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $583.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Raketich sold 30,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $319,772.66. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,221 shares of company stock valued at $518,483 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

